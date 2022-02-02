Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:41 am

Pakistan stocks gain 444 points over upbeat financial results

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 12:41 am
PSX

Image Courtesy: File

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse closed in the green territory on Wednesday, amid higher trades on financial results speculations and hopes for the release of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) tranche this week.

“Surging global crude oil prices, the data on the 19 per cent year-on-year growth in oil sales in January 2022 and the expectations of positive outcome of the Prime Minister’s visit to China, played a catalyst role in the bullish close,” Ahsan Mehanti at Arif Habib Corp said.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange KSE-100 shares Index gained 0.97 per cent, or 444.65 points, to close at 46,119.15 points. The KSE-30 shares Index gained 0.87 per cent, or 155.39 points, to close at 18,069.22 points.

As many as 381 scrips were active of which 269 advanced, 91 declined and 21 remained unchanged.

The ready market volumes stood at 360.80 million shares, compared with the turnover of 312.5 million shares in the last trading session.

“The local equity continued its bullish momentum as the IMF board is likely to approve a $1 billion tranche in the meeting scheduled today. Further, the market participant’s interest was kept upward followed by the issuance of $1 billion Sukuk in the international markets,” an analyst at Pearl Securities said.

Going forward, the analysts expect the IMF meeting’s outcome likely to be a key booster for the investor’s sentiment, and suggest investors adopt a buy on dip strategy in the ongoing week.

The companies which reflected the highest gains, included Ismail Ind up Rs32.79 to close at Rs470.07/share, and Mari PetroleumXD up Rs31.89 to close at Rs1,699.90/share.

The companies which reflected the most losses, included Sapphire Textile down Rs21.22 to close at Rs1,001.78/share, and Sapphire Fiber down Rs67.42 to close at Rs831.58/share.

The highest volumes were witnessed in Hum Network with a turnover of 48.78 million shares. The scrip gained 45 paisas to close at Rs7.65/share, followed by Telecard Limited with a turnover of 28.28 million shares as it gained 77 paisas to close at Rs18.42/share. Treet Corporation remained the third with a turnover of 26.31 million shares. It gained Rs1.37 to finish at Rs42.31/share.

Read More

2 hours ago
Morning Lottery Sambad Result: Assam Lottery Results Today

The Assam Lottery Sambad The 02.02.20 results are now available. Assam State...
2 hours ago
Kerala state lottery Akshaya AK 534 results today

The Kerala lottery department will announce the results of Akshaya AK 534...
6 hours ago
Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022

Prize Bond Schedule 2022 from JAN 2022 TO DEC 2022: National Savings...
7 hours ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
8 hours ago
Business-friendly policies make Pakistan most attractive destination: PM Imran

Prime Minister Imran Khan said that the business-friendly policies of the government...
8 hours ago
Eurozone inflation rises to new record high

BRUSSELS: Inflation in the eurozone soared to a new record high in...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Rupee gains against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee made a slight gain of two paisas against the...
6 mins ago
Whoopi Goldberg suspended from her show ‘The View’

ABC News suspended "The View" host Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks on...
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth owns the largest diamond in the world!
11 mins ago
Did you know that Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world!

Queen Elizabeth II owns the largest diamond in the world! The Cullinan...
Burning Truck
13 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Man Drives Burning Truck to Safety, Netizens Praised

Netizens are praising a man from Kerala for his prompt involvement, which...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600