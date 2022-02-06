Pandamart opens its 50th store in a year

KARACHI: Pandamart has achieved a major milestone as it opened its 50th store in DHA Phase 8, Karachi, a statement said.

Pandamart, the country’s leading online groceries delivery platform, has established over 50 stores within just over a year since the first store was opened in Bahadurabad, Karachi in November 2020.

Speaking about pandamart’s rapid growth, foodpanda chief executive officer Nauman Sikandar Mirza said, “Q-commerce is definitely the future and pandamart is pioneering this sector boldly as is obvious from the growth we have achieved in such a short time period.”

“Our mission is to vigorously support the government’s goal of realising a digital Pakistan and documenting the economy, while offering unprecedented convenience and benefits to the public through online groceries shopping that is available 20 hours out of 24 every single day,” he added.

Pandamart stores are spread across Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Islamabad and Hyderabad, with this countrywide network of stores catering to about 85 to 90 per cent of the population within the cities covered.

The company plans to further increase the number of stores and also expand into several other cities during this year. The present stores cover more than 350,000 square feet of floor space, stock more than 10,000 products of over 200 suppliers and vendors.

These stores employ over 1,250 people directly and create economic opportunities for the freelance rider community.

Online groceries shopping has a lot of benefits which include convenience of ordering from home instead of physically visiting shops particularly important during the Covid pandemic, extremely fast delivery, assured high quality of products, especially of perishables like fruits and vegetables, competitive prices, and particularly relevant during Covid times, the minimising of human contact and avoidable movement of people.