Staff Reporter BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 08:02 pm
PDWP approves Rs1.920 billion development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party has approved the execution of two development schemes of public buildings, and communication and works sectors with an estimated cost of Rs1.920 billion.

These schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the renovation and reconstruction of Punjab Civil Secretariat at the cost of Rs671.877 million, and the construction of a new administration block in the premises of Lahore High Court at the cost of Rs1.249 billion.

P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, P&D members and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

