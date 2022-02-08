Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:18 pm
PDWP approves Rs3.302 billion development schemes

Staff Reporter BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 10:18 pm
PDWP

Image: APP

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of six development schemes of various sectors with an estimated cost of Rs3.302 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning and Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The approved development schemes included the rehabilitation, reconstruction, widening and improvement of the road from Sahiwal to Sillanwali via Farooqa, district Sargodha at the cost of Rs878.528 million.

The approved schemes also included the rehabilitation and improvement of the road from Bhakkar bypass to Notak bypass via Ratta, Mullan wali and Bhilmana, district Bhakkar at Rs504.652 million, and the construction of double road (Expressway) to connect Sangla Hill interchange with Tibba Shah Behlol, district Hafizabad at Rs‪632.518 million.

The meeting also approved the construction of the road from Manjipur to Manga Pull, district Sialkot at a cost of Rs‪521.377 million, strengthening of AMRI research and development capabilities in collaboration with UAF for fabrication of cost effective and efficient small agriculture implements for small farmers at Rs471.006 million and multiple indicator cluster survey (MICS) at the cost of Rs294.023 million.

P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, P&D members and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

