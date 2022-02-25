PDWP approves Rs4.30 billion school and road development schemes

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of three development schemes of school education and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4.30 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The schemes included Koh e Suleman Public School of Excellence (Boys & Girls) at Barthi, DG Khan at the cost of Rs1.50 billion, construction of Doultala Bye-Pass Road via Chakwal Road to Madhari at Rs638 million and dualisation and improvement of Multan Mattital Road at the cost of Rs2.16 billion.

P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, P&D Board members and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.