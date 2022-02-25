Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PDWP approves Rs4.30 billion school and road development schemes

Staff Reporter BOL News

25th Feb, 2022. 07:44 pm
PDWP
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

LAHORE: The Punjab Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) has approved the execution of three development schemes of school education and roads sectors with an estimated cost of Rs4.30 billion.

The schemes were approved in the PDWP meeting presided over by Planning & Development Board Chairman Abdullah Khan Sumbal.

The schemes included Koh e Suleman Public School of Excellence (Boys & Girls) at Barthi, DG Khan at the cost of Rs1.50 billion, construction of Doultala Bye-Pass Road via Chakwal Road to Madhari at Rs638 million and dualisation and improvement of Multan Mattital Road at the cost of Rs2.16 billion.

P&D Secretary Mujahid Sherdil, P&D Board members and secretaries of concerned departments attended the meeting.

Read More

27 mins ago
Rupee falls for second straight day against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee fell for the second straight day against the dollar...
31 mins ago
Indonesia, Iran diplomats inaugurate Consumer Products exhibition at Expo Centre

KARACHI: Counsel General of Indonesia Dr June Kuncoro Hadiningrat has said that...
38 mins ago
Traders suggest Lahore markets’ beautification project

LAHORE: A delegation of traders led by Chief Minister’s Coordinator for Trade...
4 hours ago
Indus Motor posts Rs10.17 earnings in the first half of FY22

KARACHI: Indus Motor Company Limited (INDU) earnings recorded a growth of 111...
4 hours ago
Standard Chartered records Rs24.8 billion profit before tax in 2021

KARACHI: The profit before tax of Standard Chartered Bank Pakistan Limited (SCBPL)...
5 hours ago
'Chinese-funded companies in Pakistan committed to corporate social responsibility'

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's State Minister for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said that...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Sindh CM Murad invites Dutch firms to set up ‘waste-to-energy’ projects in Karachi

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has invited Netherlands top companies...
Meezan Bank
5 mins ago
Meezan Bank disburses Rs1 billion under Kamyab Jawan Programme

KARACHI: Meezan Bank became the first and only Islamic bank to disburse...
LCCI
9 mins ago
LCCI for signing free trade agreements with Iran

LAHORE: Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mian Nauman Kabir has...
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot
13 mins ago
Neelam Muneer looks exquisite in a recent photoshoot

Neelam Muneer Khan is a Pakistani actress. She worked in several Pakistani...
Adsence Ad 300X600