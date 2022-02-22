Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan, Specs and Features

Peugeot SUV crossover was presented by French automobile manufacturer Peugeot in early 2013 on the international market where customers liked this car. Because this vehicle was introduced with a turbocharged engine. The French company will now launch this vehicle in Pakistan with an automatic transmission. On the other hand, when compared to other SUVs available in the Pakistani vehicle market, this car has the best fuel mileage. This page also includes inside and exterior information, as well as photos. Furthermore, scroll down to find the Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan 2022.

Peugeot 2008 Price in Pakistan 2022

The current model of Peugeot 2008 will be released as soon as the company begins pre-booking this vehicle, but no information about showrooms in Pakistan has been released publicly. Because when MG launched in Pakistan, it was proclaimed that MG’s administration officially controls everything in Pakistan. However, no information has been released regarding this company.

Peugeot 2008 Price in PKR PKR 52.5 – 58.5 lacs

Peugeot 2008 Interior

The inside of this car is completely remarkable because a plethora of amenities have been included in the dashboard, as well as leather seats. In addition, a large LED screen with Android and Apple technologies, as well as a navigation system, is available. Power steering is available, and push-button engine technology is now available.

Peugeot 2008 Engine cc

Because some people believe that the engine would be 1.6 litres, the manufacturer fitted a 1200cc engine with an automatic transmission in this vehicle.

Peugeot 2008 Specifications

1200cc MPI Turbo Engine

130hp

230Nm torque

6-Speed Auto Transmission with Front Wheel Drive

LCD meter

Peugeot 2008 Fuel Consumption km/l

The majority of the SUV vehicle cannot give good mileage because just doing 5 to 6 km under 1-liter petrol. In addition, the fuel mileage of Peugeot 2008 is 15 to 18 KM because the turbo engine has been installed in this car. Moreover, this info gathers through different sources because this vehicle does not launch in Pakistan and when this will be available then we will share the exact fuel mileage of this vehicle.

15 to 18 KM

Peugeot 2008 Fuel Tank Capacity

The company inserted the biggest fuel tank capacity in this vehicle as well 50 Liters fuel tank has installed into this car. On the other hand, according to company guidelines just fill 48 Liters of petrol into this car.

50 Liters fuel tank

Peugeot 2008 Booking Price in Pakistan

At the time of booking different companies take the different amount as well, its depend on vehicle price but according to some sources booking price of this car is 2 to 3 million rupees but not sue. Because the company will start booking as soon and when they will issue the booking guidelines then we will update.

Estimated 2 to 3 Million Rupees

Peugeot 2008 Delivery Times

People want to know about Peugeot 2008 Delivery time that is not available because of the driver. pk is giving complete accurate info to the users. So, when the company will announce the delivery time then we will update.

Will Announce Soon

Peugeot 2008 Colours

The color scheme of Peugeot 2008 is black and white while if the company will include new color then we will share more info. Further, keep in touch with this page for the latest information about colors.

White

Black

FAQ:

Q.NO.1. Is Peugeot 2008 a reliable car?

ANS: Peugeot 2008 is a reliable car becasue one organization was conducted a survey and gathered the performance of this vehicle then people give satisfied with this vehicle and happy from performance.

Q.NO.2. Is Peugeot coming to Pakistan?

ANS: Yes, Peugeot 2008 will launch in Pakistan as soon as this vehicle will launch then we will give the update to the users.