Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

PHMEA stresses for speedy implementation of textile, apparel policy

Staff Reporter BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:57 pm
PHMEA
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

KARACHI: The Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers and Exporters Association (PHMEA) has called for the speedy implementation of the Textile and Apparel Policy 2020/25, a statement said.

PHMEA Central Chairman Shahzad Azam Khan while appreciating the approval of the new policy, said that the speedy implantation of the policy is vital for new investment and marketing plans in the major export-oriented sector.

Khan hoped that the $42 billion export target fixed for the next five-year Textile Policy will be achieved, as the timely implementation of the long-term policies would not only bring new investments in the country but would also enable the industry to achieve the target of exports in the next five years.

The policy envisaged a three years target as textile exports will be jacked up to $27 billion in the fiscal year 2022/23, $34 billion in 2023/24, and $42 billion in the fiscal year 2024/25.

He said that the new policy will help in boosting employment opportunities for millions of people, adding that the knitwear industry and exporters welcome the new policy and pin the hope that this would put the economy on track.

The PHMEA chairman said that the makers of this policy have dealt a fair treatment to such textile sub-sectors which were not only undermined but were almost ignored.

The ad hoc policies cannot prove beneficial for the country’s exports and time has come to implement the long-term textile policy in letter and spirit, Khan said.

He lamented that the previous Textile Policy has failed to achieve its targets, including enhancing textile exports from $13 billion to $26 billion, doubling value-addition from $1 billion per million cotton bales to $2 billion per million cotton bales as well as creation of 3 million jobs in five years.

Pakistan can achieve the target of $42 billion’s export provided the local industry is facilitated with regionally competitive energy tariffs and business-friendly environment, Khan suggested.

PHMEA Senior Vice Chairman Abdul Hameed said that the new Textile Policy made a commitment for the provision of gas and electricity at competitive international prices, a continuation of tariff rationalisation and sticking to the policy of duty drawback on local taxes and levies.

The PHMEA leadership also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan, Federal Energy Minister Hammad Azhar, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Revenue Razak Dawood and Commerce Ministry in ensuring a balanced relief to the entire textile value-added chain of Pakistan textile industry.

This long awaited policy is well researched, outlines the major challenges and proposes befitting measures for stabilisation, revival and growth of the textile industry of Pakistan, Hameed said.

For the first time focus has been developed on the utilisation of women work force and domestic commerce which should be immensely useful for the growth of the industry, he added.

Read More

32 mins ago
IPRI holds seminar on Pak-Gulf relations

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) on Thursday held a seminar...
37 mins ago
Joint ventures key to promote trade with Iran: official

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) President Mian Nauman...
40 mins ago
DFSK Introduces a Stylish Yet Powerful Sedan for Less Than Rs. 4 Million

Chinese automakers are constantly experimenting with their automobiles, whether it's giving them...
44 mins ago
Pakistan stocks tumble on global equity sell-off

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index witnessed a massive sell-off as President Putin...
50 mins ago
LCCI raises concerns over likely hike in power tariff

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has expressed concerns...
54 mins ago
Habib Bank profits grow 13% in 2021

KARACHI: The Habib Bank Limited (HBL) on Thursday declared 13 per cent...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

4 mins ago
DG FIA Sanaullah Abbasi lauds achievements of Pakistan military for peace in country

A delegation of officers of Basic Military Police and Crime Investigation &...
Spotify
10 mins ago
Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify has provided a global stage to the Pakistani creators as...
ECC
14 mins ago
ECC allows barter trade with Iran and Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has allowed barter...
Zoe Kravitz
14 mins ago
Zoe Kravitz’s stunning outfit at the premiere of ‘The Batman’ captivates audiences

Zoe Kravitz was nothing short of a vision with her latest appearance...
Adsence Ad 300X600