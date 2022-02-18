Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 07:27 pm
PISC board approves grant increment for employees

LAHORE: The board of Punjab Small Industries Corporation (PSIC) has approved to increase the grant for daughter’s marriage up to Rs100,000 and funeral grant from Rs10,000 to Rs100,000 for the employees.

Minister for Commerce and Industry Mian Aslam Iqbal chaired a meeting of PSIC board on Thursday, where the board declared the establishment of surgical city in Sialkot and new industrial estate in Gugrat “Time Bound Projects”. Both these projects will be completed within a period of 18 months.

The board approved in principle the establishment of Small Industrial Estates in Kamalia and Hafizabad.

During the meeting, the board also approved extending the period of construction in small industrial estate sunder 2 till February 2024.

The meeting also decided to conduct a performance audit of the cluster development project and also reviewed the lease policy instead of selling plots in industrial estates.

Iqbal during the meeting said that the PSIC should play a proactive role in enhancing economic activities.

