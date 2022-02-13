Power portfolio

Atlas Battery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on October 19, 1966. It is engaged in manufacturing and sale of automotive and motorcycle batteries and allied products. The company is a subsidiary of Shirazi Investments (Private) Limited, which holds 58.86 per cent of issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the company as of June 30, 2020.

The current trends suggest that the latest wave of the Covid-19 in Pakistan is now well contained and the economic recovery now appears less vulnerable to the pandemic-related uncertainty.

The fiscal and monetary stimulus have had some carryover in FY22, which has supported the prevailing growth cycle. The growth in FY22 is now expected to be approximately 4 per cent, notwithstanding the greater uncertainty with respect to spillovers from the evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Due to the government’s growth-oriented policies, Pakistan’s economy is expected to achieve inclusive and sustainable economic growth in FY22; however, the recent turnaround in geopolitical dynamics in the neighbouring countries can have an important bearing on the domestic economy.

Further, the global commodity super-cycle continues to exert inflationary and balance of payment pressures.

As far as the battery industry is concerned, the recent bout of the rupee depreciation along with a surge in lead prices pose a threat to the cost of doing business, as well as buying power of the consumers.

Similarly, tough competition is expected in the battery industry in the next quarter also. Curbing costs, maintaining high quality of products and providing unmatched after sales services will remain a distinctive factor for the company.

Atlas Battery has invested significantly to improve 5S, HSE, information technology and engineering and development to enhance business efficiency. This will help meet the need for innovative products and lead the market not only in quality but technological advancement, as well.

Atlas Battery is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of automotive, motorcycle and industrial batteries for domestic and international markets and falls in the category of automobile parts and accessories industry. The company serves various segments, including Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs), domestic appliances, industrial equipment and replacement market through its nationwide dealership network.