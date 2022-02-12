Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Shahnawaz Akhter Web Editor

12th Feb, 2022. 04:14 pm
Prior approval made mandatory for tax recovery through bank account

srb

KARACHI: The Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) has directed the officials to take prior approval for making tax recovery through freezing bank accounts, official sources said on Saturday.

In the standing order No.01/2022, SRB Chairman Dr Wasif Ali Memon, issued directives for recovery of the tax due, through bank attachment under Section 66 of the Sindh Sales Tax on Services Act, 2011.

Prior to the instant directives, the SRB issued many instructions through standing order No. 01/2020 dated July 30, 2020.

“In order to further regulate the recovery through bank attachment of any registered person under section 66(1), it is directed that the attachment of any bank account of the registered person in future be made with prior approval of the respective Senior Member/Member (Operations), who will grant approval after examining on the relevant facts (verified and recommended after due diligence) by the commissioner and submitted through dedicated recovery note sheet, for justification thereof,” according to the order.

“Any departure from or non-compliance with the directions in this standing order shall be viewed seriously,” it added.

