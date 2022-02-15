Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:55 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

QAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 04:55 pm
QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.10 and the selling rate of 1 QARTO PKR was Rs48.50 in the interbank market on Feb 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated QAR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 15, 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.30 139.30
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.10 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.50 200.80
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.10 239.70
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.50 126.40

Read More

8 mins ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.50 and...
14 mins ago
GBP TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs238.10 and...
40 mins ago
AUD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs125.50 and...
53 mins ago
KCCI urges cooperative market fire victims to submit claims

KARACHI: The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) on Monday urged...
1 hour ago
Social security institution directed to stop multiple audits

KARACHI: Sindh Government Labour and HR Department Secretary Laeeq Ahmed has directed...
6 hours ago
PM Imran Khan to launch ‘Raast’ instant payment system today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will launch Pakistan's first instant payment system 'Raast'...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

TRY to PKR
3 mins ago
TRY TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.90 and...
KWD TO PKR
5 mins ago
KWD TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs580.30 and...
Rupee
7 mins ago
Rupee drops 31 paisas against dollar

KARACHI: The rupee declined 31 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday, as...
EUR TO PKR
8 mins ago
EUR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.50 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600