Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:02 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 11:02 am
QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs 47.90 and the selling rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.40 in the interbank market on 16th Feb, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated QAR to PKR exchange rates on 16th Feb, 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.20 139.20
QATARI RIYAL QAR 47.90 48.40
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 580.30 585.70
EURO EUR 199.60 201.00
GREAT BRITaiN POUND GBP 238.20 239.90
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 125.90 126.80
OMANI RIYAL OMR 456.60 459.80

Read More

5 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.700 and...
5 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 16th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 16th Feb, 2022) 24k...
5 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.600...
6 hours ago
Currency rates in Pakistan - Pound, Riyal, Euro on, 16th February 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 16th Feb 2022, Check updated...
6 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 16th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan in the local market on (Feb 16, 2022)...
6 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Canadian Dollar to PKR
3 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 16th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.20 and...
Sonya Hussyn buys new house
14 mins ago
WATCH: Sonya Hussyn leaves fans teary-eyed as she bought new house for parents

Actress Sonya Hussyn shares priceless moments with her family as she surprised...
UN
43 mins ago
Pakistani twin toddlers lost in Cyprus buffer zone ‘safe’: UN

NICOSIA: UN peacekeepers in Cyprus said Tuesday that twin three-year-old girls lost...
Bappi Lahiri passes away at 69
2 hours ago
Veteran singer-composer Bappi Lahiri dies in Mumbai at 69

Indian music composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who is well-known for his...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600