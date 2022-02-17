Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 10:44 am
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 17th Feb 2022

QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.00 and the selling rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.50 in the interbank market on 17th Feb 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated QAR to PKR exchange rates on 17th Feb 2022.

CURRENCY SYMBOL BUYING RATES SELLING RATES
CANADIAN DOLLAR CAD 138.10 139.30
QATARI RIYAL QAR 48.00 48.50
TURKISH LIRA TRY 12.90 13.00
KUWAITI DINAR KWD 579.40 586.00
EURO EUR 199.30 201.10
GREAT BRITAIN POUND GBP 238.30 240.50
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR AUD 126.10 127.20
OMANI RIYAL OMR 455.80 459.80

