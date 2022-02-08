Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

08th Feb, 2022. 04:16 pm
QAR TO PKR: Today’s Qatari Riyal to PKR rates on, 8th Feb 2022

QAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Qatar Riyal (QAR) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) are Rs47.90 and Rs48.00 at 4:17 pm PST on 8th Feb 2022.

The exchange rate is based on the average buying and selling of foreign currency by various exchange companies in the open market.

QAR TO PKR Open Market

Here you can find the updated list of (Riyal TO PKR) Qatari Riyal rate in Pakistan (Updated, 8th Feb 2022)

1 QAR= 48.00 Pakistani Rupees

QAR
PKR
1 QAR 48.00 PKR
5 QAR P240.00 KR
10 QAR 480.00 PKR
25 QAR 1200.00 PKR
50 QAR 2400.00 PKR

Buying denotes the rate of buying by exchange companies from customers.

Selling denotes the rate of selling by exchange companies to their customers.

(Disclaimer: The currency exchange rates by Bolnews.com have been obtained from various sources of the money market. The rates are only for information and are not intended as a suggestion or recommendation to trade. The exchange rates are subject to fluctuation during the day. Therefore, the rates given above may vary at any other during the day.)

