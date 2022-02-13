Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Rs 100 Prize bond draw: date and venue
HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, will be held in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
Rs 100 Prize bond draw
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 100
|Hyderabad
|15-02-2022
|700,000 PKR
|200,000 PKR
|1,000 PKR
