14th Feb, 2022. 03:00 am
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue

Rs 1500 Prize Bond Complete List 2021

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 will be held in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

Rs 1500 Prize bond draw

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 1500 Muzaffarabad 15-02-2022 3,000,000 PKR 1,000,000 PKR 18,500 PKR

