Rs 1500 Prize bond draw: date and venue
Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 will be held in Muzaffarabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
The first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs3 Million while three prizes of Rs1 Million each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs18,500/- will be awarded to each of the 1696 lucky winners.
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
Rs 1500 Prize bond draw
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 1500
|Muzaffarabad
|15-02-2022
|3,000,000 PKR
|1,000,000 PKR
|18,500 PKR
