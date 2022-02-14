Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 12:01 am
Rs100 prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022

Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.

According to SBP, the first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.

Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.

Bond Worth City Date First Prize Second Prize Third Prize
Rs 100 Hyderabad 15-02-2022 700,000 PKR 200,000 PKR 1,000 PKR

The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.

1st Prize Winner list

It will be updated here soon.

2nd Prize Winner’s list

It will be updated here soon.

Full list 

It will be updated here soon.

