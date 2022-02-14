Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
Rs100 prize bond list 2022 held today on, 15th February 2022
HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, held today in Hyderabad on Tuesday, February 15, 2022.
According to SBP, the first lucky winner will get a prize of Rs700,000 while three prizes of Rs200,000 each have been reserved for the second position holders.
Similarly, the third prize of Rs1,000/- will be awarded to each of the 1,199 lucky winners.
Rs 100 Prize bond list 2022
|Bond Worth
|City
|Date
|First Prize
|Second Prize
|Third Prize
|Rs 100
|Hyderabad
|15-02-2022
|700,000 PKR
|200,000 PKR
|1,000 PKR
The results of the prize bond will be published on BOL News as well.
1st Prize Winner list
It will be updated here soon.
2nd Prize Winner’s list
It will be updated here soon.
Full list
It will be updated here soon.
Download BOL News App for latest news