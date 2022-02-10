Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:25 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rupee gains two paisas against dollar

Staff Reporter BOL News

10th Feb, 2022. 04:25 pm
rupee

Image Courtesy : File

KARACHI: The rupee gained two paisas against the dollar on Thursday on easing international oil prices, dealers said.

The exchange rate ended at Rs174.87 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs174.89 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the local currency slightly recovered after the international oil prices showed a decline during the past two days.

The benchmark Brent crude was trading at around $91.89 per barrel at 3:30pm PST falling from $94.

Pakistan is the net importer of petroleum products to meet domestic demand. The oil import bill surged 113.40 per cent to $10.18 billion during the first half (July –December) 2021/22, as compared with $4.77 billion during the same period of the last fiscal year.

The dealers said that the market witnessed dollar demand for import payments. However, the positive sentiments related to the inflows of funds helped the local unit to maintain stability.

During the past week, the country received over a billion dollars from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and another $1 billion transferred as Sukuk proceeds.

The rupee remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The local currency lost Rs17.33, or 11 per cent, against the dollar from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs174.87.

In the opening market buying and selling of dollars was recorded at Rs175.90/Rs177.30 at 3:30pm PST.

Read More

27 mins ago
Gold Rate in UAE on, 10th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (10th, Feb 2022)...
30 mins ago
Currency rates today: Euro, Pound, Saudi Riyal on 10th Feb, 2022

Karachi: Latest Currency Rates in Pakistan today on 10th February 2022, Check updated...
32 mins ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and...
1 hour ago
FBR massively cuts sales tax on petroleum products

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Thursday announced a massive...
1 hour ago
MSCI adds Pakistan in FM 100 and FM 15% country cap index

KARACHI: The Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) has added Pakistan in MSCI...
2 hours ago
MCB Bank declares Rs31.1 billion annual profit

KARACHI: The MCB Bank net profit showed a growth of 6 per...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Meghan Markle
19 seconds ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘considering’ minting money like James Corden.

With their several new businesses, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are juggling...
Wordle
5 mins ago
No one cares about your Wordle score, as per writer Fatima Bhutto

The Wordle game has nearly become popular, particularly with those who play crossword...
5 mins ago
Archie , Meghan Markle’s son, could only be a ‘Prince’ after the Queen’s death

When Prince Charles becomes King, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's oldest son...
9 mins ago
Britney Spears is blossoming in her recent found freedom

Britney Spears is reveling in her newfound freedom in a new dance...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600