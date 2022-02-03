Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rupee makes sharp recovery on IMF disbursement

Staff Reporter BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 04:41 pm
Rupee

KARACHI: The Pakistani rupee made a recovery of 89 paisas against the dollar on Thursday after the International Monetary Fund (IMF) board approved the disbursement of over $1 billion for Pakistan.

The exchange rate ended Rs175.52 to the dollar from the previous day’s closing of Rs176.41 in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the market’s sentiments remained positive during the day following the decision of the IMF executive board to release the next tranche.

The IMF executive board met a day earlier and approved the sixth tranche of Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of over $1 billion. This will take the IMF total disbursement under the EFF programme to $3 billion.

The disbursement of the sixth tranche will provide the much needed support to the foreign exchange reserves of the country.

The foreign exchange reserves of the country deteriorated sharply. Pakistan’s liquid foreign exchange reserves plunged by $866 million to $22.482 billion by the week ended January 21, 2022, as against $23.35 billion by the week ended January 14, 2022.

Analysts at Arif Habib Limited said that after the IMF endorsement, Pakistan is likely to get more funding from bilateral, multilateral and other sources.

Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin recently said that the government plans to raise $1 billion ESG compliant Eurobond next month.

The dealers said that the rupee might get further support as the latest number of import bills had shown a decline over the previous month after the imposition of measures introduced through the mini-budget.

The import bill in the month of January 2022, recorded a decline of 22 per cent to $5.9 billion, as compared with $7.58 billion in December 2021, according to data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

Read More

2 hours ago
TRY TO PKR: Today's Turkish Lira to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Turkish Lira...
2 hours ago
KWD TO PKR: Today's Kuwaiti Dinar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Kuwaiti Dinar...
2 hours ago
EUR TO PKR: Today's Euro to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of  Euro (EUR)...
2 hours ago
GBP TO PKR: Today's British Pound to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Great Britain...
2 hours ago
FBR freezes bank accounts of top banker for concealing foreign assets

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has frozen the bank accounts...
2 hours ago
AUD TO PKR: Today's Australian Dollar to PKR rates on, 3rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The average customer rates of buying and selling of Australian dollar...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

2 mins ago
Hira Mani looks stunning in a fusion Saari

Actress Hira Mani is someone who is ruling our hearts for the...
erdogan
7 mins ago
Erdogan in Ukraine as Europe pushes to defuse Russia tensions

KYIV - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan landed in Kyiv Thursday in...
Gold Prices in India
7 mins ago
Today Gold Prices in India: Gold Futures Edge Higher; Silver Declines

On Thursday, February 3, gold futures traded modestly higher, despite a tepid...
Srivalli song
11 mins ago
Watch: Little girl do the hook step by Allu Arjun on Srivalli song goes viral

A video of a young girl dancing to the Srivalli song and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600