Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Rupee recovers 7 paisas on easing oil prices

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 04:20 pm
rupee

KARACHI: The rupee recovered 7 paisas against the dollar on Wednesday as the international oil prices recorded a decline.

The exchange rate ended at Rs176.16 to the dollar, as compared with Rs176.23 the previous day in the interbank foreign exchange market.

The dealers said that the declining trend in the global crude oil prices helped the local currency to show some gains.

However, the foreign exchange reserves have started depleting after showing significant improvement, along with the rising oil prices which is a major contributor to the import bill of the country.

Pakistan is heavily dependent on oil imports to meet its domestic demand. The oil bill of the country surged by 107 per cent to $11.7 billion during the first seven months (July–January) of the current fiscal year, as compared with $5.64 billion in the corresponding months of the last fiscal year.

The liquid foreign exchange reserves of the country slipped by $231 million to $23.49 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022, as compared with $23.721 billion a week ago.

Similarly, the official reserves of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) fell by $241 million to $17.096 billion by the week ended February 11, 2022, as compared with $17.337 billion a week ago.

The rupee remained under pressure since the start of the current fiscal year. The local unit recorded a decline of Rs18.61 of 11.81 per cent from Rs157.54 on June 30, 2021 to the present level of Rs176.15.

The local currency fell to the record low at Rs178.24 against the dollar on December 29, 2021.

At the open market, the buying and selling of the dollar was recorded at Rs176.3 and Rs177.3 at 3:30pm PST.

Read More

8 hours ago
Gold Rates in Saudi Arabia on, 23rd February 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 23rd Feb, 2022) 24k...
10 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 23,...
10 hours ago
Latest Gold Rate in UAE on, 23rd February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (23rd, Feb 2022) today...
11 hours ago
BTC TO PKR – Bitcoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The rate of one Bitcoin (BTC) in Pakistani rupee (PKR) is...
11 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and...
11 hours ago
US Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

TRY to PKR
1 min ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.75 and...
QAR TO PKR
3 mins ago
QAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 QAR to PKR was Rs48.00 and...
Angelina Jolie
5 mins ago
The Weeknd dismisses Angelina Jolie’s rumoured romance with Simi Khadra PDA

The Weeknd has been spending time with his new ladylove Simi Khadra,...
Canadian Dollar to PKR
5 mins ago
CAD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 CAD to PKR was Rs138.50 and...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600