Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

AFP News Agency

28th Feb, 2022. 05:37 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Russia’s central bank hikes key rate to 20%

AFP News Agency

28th Feb, 2022. 05:37 pm
Russia’s central bank
Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

MOSCOW: Russia’s central bank announced on Monday it was raising its key interest rate to 20 per cent from 9.5 per cent as the West pummelled the country with sanctions over Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

“The Bank of Russia’s board of directors has decided to raise the key rate to 20 per cent,” the central bank said in a statement.

It said it was taking the emergency measure because the Russian economy’s situation had “drastically changed”.

The bank said that this would allow it to “support financial and price stability and protect citizens’ savings from depreciation”.

The Russian ruble has plunged in value to historic lows after world powers imposed fresh, harsher sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

When trading opened on Monday on the Moscow Stock Exchange, the ruble was trading at 90 rubles to the dollar and 101.19 to the euro.

The central bank on Monday morning also announced a compulsory measure for companies based in Russia that earn foreign currency through exports to sell currency amounting to 80 per cent of their earnings.

Read More

1 hour ago
Bears in control on PSX over economic uncertainty

KARACHI: The Stocks closed bearish on Monday, as the market was under pressure...
10 hours ago
USD TO PKR: Today Dollar rate in Pakistan for Feb 28, 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
10 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28 February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.750 and...
11 hours ago
Gold Rate in UAE for 28 Feb, 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated (28, Feb 2022) today...
12 hours ago
AED TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28th February 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 UAE Dirham to PKR was Rs48.300...
13 hours ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan today on, 28th February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 28,...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Will Smith
2 mins ago
Will Smith dedicates his first SAG award to his ‘King Richard’ co-stars

Will Smith won the 2022 SAG Award for Outstanding Performance by a...
Redmi
2 mins ago
Xiaomi Redmi introduces a 24″ 240Hz Gaming Monitor

In China, Redmi recently announced a new gaming monitor. Sales for the...
Unisame
3 mins ago
Unisame proposes linking SMEs with government departments

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has proposed to...
SAG Awards 2022
6 mins ago
SAG Awards 2022: List of winners and nominees

For the 2022 Screen Actors Guild Awards, things were back to normal...
Adsence Ad 300X600