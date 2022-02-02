Sambad Lottery  Result 02.02.2022: Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening

The Lottery Sambad Results for February 2, 2022 are now available. Keep an eye on the Nagaland State Lottery Dear Eagle Evening live results and updates, as well as the winning numbers list.

Nagaland is one of 13 states with the authority to hold legal lotteries. Sambad, Nagaland’s nightly lottery, is well-known. People in and around Nagaland have a fantastic opportunity to try their luck and win a substantial sum of money. The Nagaland lottery ticket costs 6 rupees. The Directorate of Nagaland State Lotteries organises and manages the Nagaland Lottery.

Nagaland: State Lottery Sambad Results February 2

The winner of the first prize receives one crore rupees. The second-place winner receives $9,000 in prize money. The third-place winner earns $500, and the fourth-place winner receives $250. The fifth prize winner receives 120. There is also a consolation prize of $9,500. Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., the ‘Dear Eagle’ evening lottery result is announced. The results are available on the official website, nagalandlotteries.com/lotterysambad.com.

The Nagaland lottery also has weekly games, that are stated below-

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Flamingo” – It is conducted on Monday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Parrot” – It is conducted on Tuesday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Eagle” – It is conducted on Wednesday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Falcon” – It is conducted on Thursday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Vulture” – It is conducted on Friday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Ostrich” – It is conducted on Saturday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery: “Dear Hawk” – It is conducted on Sunday evening, and the results are declared at 8 pm. The first prize is ₹1 Crore.

Nagaland State Lottery Sambad: Important Things to remember

The Nagaland State Lottery is held at P. R. Hill Junction in Kohima, Kohima – 797001. The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries oversees and manages the Nagaland Lotteries. If you are one of the winners on the list, you must submit your ticket together with a copy of the claim forms, which are available online.

The supplied ticket must be complete and undamaged. Along with the claim form, you must include a government-issued picture ID and two passport-size photographs. Tickets that have been tampered with or mutilated will not be accepted by the authorities.