Samrah and USDA bring top American brands to Pakistan

KARACHI: Samrah Enterprises, has brought top American brands to Pakistan, in facilitation with the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a statement said.

A ceremony was held at Greenvalley Diplomatic Enclave Islamabad where new brands were introduced, including the famous food brands Midamar Halal meat, Freshly, and Mission Foods, in the addition to Andalou Naturals in the Health & Beauty segment.

Samrah Enterprises Founder and Director Samrah Munsub said: “House of Samrah is known for introducing quality products, from all over the world, and today we are here to introduce top brands from the United States of America, which also includes our entry to the beauty segment, in addition to the Food products.”

Referring to the Andalou Naturals, a wide range of organic beauty products, she said: “We are thankful to the USDA for facilitating the whole process and making this launch possible.”

Representing USDA, US Embassy Islamabad, Rashid Yaqoob Raja said: “We came together with Samrah Enterprises to bring the top American brands to Pakistan. It will be available through E-commerce, as well as in selected stores throughout the country.”

US Embassy Islamabad, USDA Agricultural Counselor, Christopher Rittgers; US Mission to Pakistan Commercial Counselor, John Coronado; and US Embassy Islamabad Agricultural Marketing Specialist, Rashid Yaqoob Raja attended the event. Samrah Enterprises Founder Samrah Munsub, Naheed Supermarket Director Munsub Abrar were also present at the occasion. The attendees were presented with wraps by Mission Foods, quality meat products of Midamar Halal Foods, and Freshly products.