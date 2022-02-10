Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 10th February 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.710 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.790 in the interbank market on Feb 10, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 10, 2022.
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.720
|125.930
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.270
|138.510
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.350
|27.800
|DANISH KRONE
|26.900
|26.950
|EURO
|200.220
|200.560
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.480
|22.520
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.520
|1.520
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.710
|46.790
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.470
|130.690
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.210
|19.250
|SWISS FRANC
|189.580
|189.900
|THAI BHAT
|5.350
|5.360
|U.A.E Dirham
|47.700
|47.780
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.110
|237.510
|US Dollar
|175.150
|175.650
