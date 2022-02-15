Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 07:30 am
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.670 in the interbank market on Feb 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.440 124.650
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.290 137.520
CHINESE YUAN 27.720 27.730
DANISH KRONE 26.650 26.690
EURO 198.320 198.660
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.400 22.440
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.590 46.670
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.730 129.950
SWEDISH KRONA 18.700 18.730
SWISS FRANC 188.700 189.030
THAI BHAT 5.350 5.360
U.A.E Dirham 47.580 47.660
UK Pound Sterling 236.740 237.150
US Dollar 174.700 175.20

