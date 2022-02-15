SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.670 in the interbank market on Feb 15, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.