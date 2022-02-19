Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 19th February 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.600 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.20 in the interbank market on Feb 19, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|124.000
|126.000
|Bahrain Dinar
|386.500
|388.500
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|138.000
|140.000
|CHINESE YUAN
|23.550
|23.950
|DANISH KRONE
|23.600
|23.900
|EURO
|198.500
|200.500
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|16.950
|17.200
|INDIAN RUPEE
|2.030
|2.100
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.410
|1.440
|KUWAITI DINAR
|481.850
|484.350
|MALAYSIAN RINGGIT
|36.700
|37.050
|NewZealand $
|96.750
|97.450
|NORWEGIANS KRONE
|17.500
|17.750
|OMANI RIYAL
|392.850
|394.880
|QATARI RIYAL
|39.950
|40.550
|SAUDI RIYAL
|46.600
|47.200
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|126.400
|128.000
|SWEDISH KRONA
|18.700
|18.950
|SWISS FRANC
|160.250
|161.150
|THAI BHAT
|4.800
|4.900
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.600
|49.300
|UK Pound Sterling
|237.500
|240.000
|US Dollar
|175.900
|177.500
