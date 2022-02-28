SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 28 February 2022

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs48.600 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs49.300 in the interbank market on Feb 28, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.