SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, Feb 26, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.850 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs47.500 in the interbank market on Feb 26, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan