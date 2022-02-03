SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on feb 3, 2022
KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and selling rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.170 in the interbank market on february 3, 2022.
Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.
|SAUDI RIYAL
|47.090
|47.170
|CURRENCY
|BUYING TT CLEAN
|SELLING TT & OD
|AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR
|125.960
|126.180
|CANADIAN DOLLAR
|139.160
|139.400
|CHINESE YUAN
|27.540
|27.990
|DANISH KRONE
|26.750
|26.800
|EURO
|199.130
|199.470
|HONG KONG DOLLAR
|22.650
|22.690
|JAPANESE YEN
|1.540
|1.540
|SINGAPORE DOLLAR
|130.890
|131.110
|SWEDISH KRONA
|19.060
|19.090
|SWISS FRANC
|191.660
|191.990
|THAI BHAT
|5.310
|5.320
|U.A.E Dirham
|48.070
|48.150
|UK Pound Sterling
|238.760
|239.160
|US Dollar
|176.500
|177.000
