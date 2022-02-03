Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 05:28 am

SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on feb 3, 2022

SAR TO PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.090 and selling rate of 1 SAR TO PKR was Rs47.170 in the interbank market on february 3, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on February 3, 2022.

SAUDI RIYAL 47.090 47.170
CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 125.960 126.180
CANADIAN DOLLAR 139.160 139.400
CHINESE YUAN 27.540 27.990
DANISH KRONE 26.750 26.800
EURO 199.130 199.470
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.650 22.690
JAPANESE YEN 1.540 1.540
SAUDI RIYAL 47.070 47.150
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 130.890 131.110
SWEDISH KRONA 19.060 19.090
SWISS FRANC 191.660 191.990
THAI BHAT 5.310 5.320
U.A.E Dirham 48.070 48.150
UK Pound Sterling 238.760 239.160
US Dollar 176.500 177.000

