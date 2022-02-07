Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

07th Feb, 2022. 07:36 pm
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates on, 7 February 2022

SAR to PKR

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.560 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.640 in the interbank market on Feb 7, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 7, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 123.800 124.020
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.140 137.380
CHINESE YUAN 27.270 27.710
DANISH KRONE 26.830 26.870
EURO 199.800 200.140
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.410 22.450
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.640
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.760 129.980
SWEDISH KRONA 19.050 19.090
SWISS FRANC 188.820 189.140
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.550 47.630
UK Pound Sterling 236.220 236.630
US Dollar 174.600 175.100

