09th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates on, 9 February 2022

09th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
SAR to PKR

Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.560 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.690 in the interbank market on Feb 9, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.

SAR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan

Check the updated SAR TO PKR exchange rates on Feb 9, 2022.

CURRENCY BUYING TT CLEAN SELLING TT & OD
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR 124.450 124.810
CANADIAN DOLLAR 137.550 137.940
CHINESE YUAN 27.720 27.800
DANISH KRONE 26.790 26.870
EURO 199.750 200.320
HONG KONG DOLLAR 22.460 22.530
JAPANESE YEN 1.510 1.520
SAUDI RIYAL 46.560 46.690
SINGAPORE DOLLAR 129.760 129.980
SWEDISH KRONA 19.050 19.090
SWISS FRANC 188.820 189.140
THAI BHAT 5.290 5.300
U.A.E Dirham 47.830 47.970
UK Pound Sterling 236.120 236.790
US Dollar 174.450 174.950

