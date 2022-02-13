Saudi Riyal to PKR, SAR to PKR Rates in Pakistan Today, Open Market Exchange Rates, Jan 6, 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.530 and selling rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.610 in the interbank market on Feb 13, 2022.

Meanwhile, the following are the rates of the US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies in the interbank market today.

The information has been obtained from the Forex Association of Pakistan.