Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:23 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Shiba Inu to PKR: Today Shiba Inu to Pakistani Rupees on, 21 Feb 2022

Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 06:23 am
Shiba inu price prediction

Shiba Inu to PKR – The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu (SHIB) cryptocurrency to the Pakistani rupee on 2nd February 2022 is 0.00436 Pakistani Rupee.

Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan

Check the updated SHIB to PKR Pakistan Exchange Rate Chart. Today 1 Shiba Inu to PKR Exchange Rate (Updated 21 February 2022)

1 SHIB Shiba Inu = 0.00436 PKR

Q: What is the Shiba Inu worth against the Pakistani Rupee?

A: One Shiba Inu is worth 0.00436 Pakistani Rupees today.

BOL News is a one-stop solution for exchange rates in Pakistan and other countries as well, including open market currency exchange rates, interbank Currency exchange rates, coingecko, and international forex rates.

Read More

2 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 22nd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
2 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs457.10 and...
3 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.20 and...
3 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.00 and...
3 hours ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.70 and...
3 hours ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 22nd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs581.40 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...
oil prices
17 mins ago
Rupee depreciates on rising global oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday as...
Wriddhiman Saha
41 mins ago
ICA condemns threats sent to Wriddhiman Saha

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) has condemned the threats sent by a...
earthquake
53 mins ago
Earthquake strikes in Birmingham

Birmingham - The British Geological Survey (BGS) reported a 2.8 magnitude earthquake...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600