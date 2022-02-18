Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:27 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SITE Association terms petroleum price hike disastrous for economy

Staff Reporter BOL News

18th Feb, 2022. 04:27 pm
site association

KARACHI: The Site Association of Industry has declared the recent increase in petroleum products prices disastrous for the economy while appealing to the Prime Minister to withdraw the recent increase, a statement said.

SITE President Abdul Rashid, in an appeal to Prime Minister Imran Khan, Energy Minister Hammad Azhar and Commerce and Investment Adviser Abdul Razak Dawood, stressed to formulate policies in consultation with the stakeholders and avoid taking any step having a negative impact on the industries, trade and national economy as a whole.

The decisions taken without consultation with the stakeholders will prove devastating for industries and the economy, he said, adding that the government should ensure that the decisions must not have any adverse impact on trade and industry and the cost of production.

“The continuous increase in the utilities prices and closure of gas supply are already impeding industrial activity to a great extent and the recent increase in petroleum products prices is bound to stop the wheels of industry, which will ultimately result in decline in exports and mass unemployment,” he added.

Abdul Rasheed has appealed for taking steps to control increasing inflation and save trade and industry from disastrous conditions.

He feared that if trade and industry friendly policies are not formulated, the exports and economy will suffer colossal losses and economic progress will also suffer a setback.

Read More

2 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs456.00 and...
2 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs126.60 and...
2 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.10 and...
2 hours ago
EUR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 EUR to PKR was Rs199.50 and...
2 hours ago
KWD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 KWD to PKR was Rs579.80 and...
2 hours ago
TRY to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 18th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 TRY to PKR was Rs12.88 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Maulana Fazlur Rehman to camp in capital for no-trust motion

President of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, announced to camp in...
Mathira Sheikh Rasheed
4 mins ago
What Mathira has to say about her interest in Sheikh Rasheed?

Mathira Khan, known for his loudmouth and bold personality, got candid about...
Women’s Figure Skating
6 mins ago
Olympic Women’s Figure Skating: Kamila Valieva, Russian score inflation, and a teammate’s full-blown temper tantrum

The women's figure skating competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics was expected...
psl
16 mins ago
PSL and IPL players’ salaries comparison

Pakistan Super League (PSL) started back in 2016 and so far six...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600