Hassan Naqvi Staff Reporter

22nd Feb, 2022. 06:40 pm
SNGPL official assures Aptma of maximum gas supply on priority

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid Hamdani has assured the All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (Aptma) of maximum gas supply to the export industry on priority.

Hamdani also assured of the redressal of low gas pressure issues and lauded the role of the textile industry in creating jobs, attracting new investment and uplifting the exports of the country.

He was talking to Central Chairman of the Association Abdul Rahim Nasir, who called on him along with Aptma Northern Zone Chairman Hamid Zaman, Secretary General Raza Baqir and Energy Adviser Tahir Basharat Cheema on Tuesday.

The SNGPL manager director agreed to hold regular meetings of focal persons for the reconciliation of gas and GIDC bills.

On the issue of energy audit, Hamdani asked the Aptma to develop efficiency audit TORs for further consideration by the concerned authorities.

Aptma Chairman Nasir urged Hamdani to resume 100 per cent gas supply, as the pressure of the winter season has been over, while asking for gas supply restoration to those units which could not submit affidavits for different reasons.

The SNGPL should also allow the Aptma member mills to utilise system gas as per requirement irrespective of their daily quota in case of power shutdowns, he said.

The Aptma chairman further urged the manager director to allow 5 to 10 per cent variation in the consumption against dedicated gas quota for the member mills.

Aptma Northern Zone Chairman Zaman pointed out that expeditious processing of load and new connection applications is an urgent need of the hour to enable the industry to continue with the production of exportable consignments without interruption.

He also sought expeditious disposal of the applications relating to the extension in load. In addition, the account identification of consumers should not be changed if the Aptma member mills apply for a change of name, he added.

Zaman proposed to the SNGPL official that trivial matters like date extension of bills may be delegated to regional offices for expeditious disposal.

Hamdani assured of considering all suggestions for their implementation in the larger interest of the country’s exports and economic prosperity.

