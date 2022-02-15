Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Social security institution directed to stop multiple audits

Staff Reporter BOL News

15th Feb, 2022. 03:56 pm
social security

KARACHI: Sindh Government Labour and HR Department Secretary Laeeq Ahmed has directed the Sindh Employees Social Security Institution (Sessi) commissioner to immediately halt multiple audits in a year, a statement said.

He also directed the institution to allow adjustment of Sessi contributions paid at Rs25,000 minimum wage and the other at Rs17,500 without any penalties.

Ahmed, while addressing members of the Site Association of Industry, announced to reactivate Sessi Helpdesk in the premises of the Association.

There are various flaws in labour laws, which will be discussed in future tripartite meetings, he said, adding that a checklist for inspections is also being prepared, while workers welfare funds (WWF) is being spent on land and flats, educational institutes, dowry grant and death grant.

“One window operation of various labour departments is being worked out including doing away with physical audits by various individual institutions and relying on one audit to be sufficient for all,” Ahmed said.

“For this purpose, ILO has been requested for a study, following which, work will be initiated on revamping of the entire system,” he added.

The labour secretary welcomed the proposal from ex-president Younus Bashir to adopt Sessi Valika hospital and requested a detailed proposal and stated that an independent board on the basis of public-private partnership, should see the affairs of the hospital.

Sessi Commissioner Ashgar Ali Ghanghro informed the members that Mazdoor Card is a machine readable smart card, “We have different private hospitals on board where patients are referred and Sessi pays for the expenses incurred.”

“We are also working on improving Sessi Valika hospital. For this purpose, MCPS doctors are being hired and only multinational companies’ medicines will be provided to patients,” he added.

Earlier, Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed while welcoming the labour department guests, highlighted the issues related to Labour Courts, noting that labour court matters are creating problems for industries which should be looked into and asked to share details of Mazdoor Card with the Association.

Labour Sub-Committee Chairman Abdul Kadir Bilwani briefed the Secretary labour secretary about the labour related matters which included re-activation of Sessi Helpdesk, multiple inspections and audits, minimum wage contribution, one window operation, Benazir Mazdoor Card, workman compensation department and Valika hospital.

Former president Majyd Aziz requested the labour secretary to induct a representative of Site Association of Industry in the STEVTA Board as the association represents the oldest and largest industrial zone of Pakistan.

He suggested taking nominations from EFP and PWF, both of which are on ILO record and are genuine representatives of employers and workers.

The labour secretary was accompanied by Sessi commissioner, Minimum Wage Board chairman, Sindh Labour regional director and other officials of his department.

Site Association of Industry President Abdul Rasheed, Senior Vice President Saud Mahmood, Vice President Muhammad Kamran Arbi, former presidents Younus Bashir, Abdul Hadi, Majyd Aziz, Abdul Kadir Bilwani, Labour Sub-Committee attended the meeting.

Former senior vice president Saleem Nagaria, Anwer Aziz, Riaz Dhedhi, Touseef Ahmed, Altaf Hussain, Haris Shakoor, Shahid Ghazanfar and others also attended the meeting.

Read More

7 hours ago
How to Check Rs 1500 Prize bond draw list 2022 Online?

MUZZAFARABAD: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 held today...
7 hours ago
Gold Price in Saudi Arabia on, 15th Feb 2022

SAR: Today’s Gold rate in Saudi Arabia (last updated: 15th Feb, 2022) 24k...
7 hours ago
Winner's List of Rs 100 prize bond draw 2022 announced today!

HYDERABAD: The 37th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs100, announced today...
8 hours ago
Winner's list of 1500 Prize bond draw 2022 has announced !

Muzaffarabad: The 89th draw for the prize bond, worth Rs1500 announced today...
8 hours ago
Gold rate in UAE on, 15th February 2022

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (15th, Feb 2022)...
8 hours ago
SAR TO PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 15th Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 SAR to PKR was Rs46.590 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Gul Panra UoP closure
5 mins ago
UoP closure to facilitate singer Gul Panra sparks fury among students

Students of the Peshawar University expressed outrage after the news broke out...
Odisha man
6 mins ago
Fraud: Odisha man marries 14 women and Dupes Them of Lakhs, Posing As Govt Official

Swain had married at least 14 women under the guise of a...
sana mir
10 mins ago
Sanan Mir sets of to New Zealand for her first ICC assignment

Sana Mir, the former captain of the Pakistan women's team, has decided...
12 mins ago
The teaser of Deep Water is out now!

Hulu has released a teaser trailer for their upcoming psychological thriller film...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600