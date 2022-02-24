Spotify celebrate its first anniversary in Pakistan

KARACHI: Spotify has provided a global stage to the Pakistani creators as they added over 19,590 songs to the platform over the past year, a statement said.

The streaming platform entered the Pakistani market with a commitment to help local artists reach new fans and build careers, both at home and abroad through its tools and features that enable artist discovery.

Almost one year later, Spotify is celebrating its first anniversary by unveiling how Pakistani music is being discovered and enjoyed around the world.

According to Spotify’s data, there have been over 19,590 songs added to the platform from creators in Pakistan over the past year.

The top countries listening to Pakistani music are India, the United States and the United Kingdom amongst 184 markets, with 406 million listeners worldwide in which Spotify operates.

The data also revealed Atif Aslam as the most-streamed Pakistani artist abroad, with his hits “Kadi Te Has Bol” with Velo Sound Station, “Jeena Jeena (Badlapur)”, and “Tere Sang Yaara” ranking in the top 10 most-streamed songs from Pakistan abroad.

Rahat Fateh Ali Khan was the second most-streamed Pakistani artist abroad, and the legendary qawwali maestro, Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan came in third. Momina Mustehsan landed the fourth spot, and Bilal Saeed came fifth.

“Baari” by Bilal Saeed and Momina Mustehsan has earned the number one spot as the most-streamed local song abroad. The power duo made another appearance with “Uchiyaan Deewaraan” in the fourth spot, and Momina Mustehsan came in ninth with Adnan Dhool in “Awari”.