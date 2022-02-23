SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts of a gas utility company for recovery of Rs23 billion.

According to a statement issued by the LTO Karachi on Wednesday, the tax office had attached all bank accounts of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) due to their default of due sales tax account at Rs23 billion.

The tax office said that it had recovered an amount of Rs31 million so far.

The default amount of the sales tax was also confirmed by the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals).

The action of freezing bank accounts of the gas utility was initiated by Enforcement Zone-II of the LTO Karachi under section 48 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.