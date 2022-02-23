Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:23 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

SSGC bank accounts frozen for Rs23 billion tax recovery

Staff Reporter BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 08:23 pm
bank accounts

KARACHI: The Large Taxpayers Office (LTO) Karachi has frozen the bank accounts of a gas utility company for recovery of Rs23 billion.

According to a statement issued by the LTO Karachi on Wednesday, the tax office had attached all bank accounts of Sui Southern Gas Company Limited (SSGC) due to their default of due sales tax account at Rs23 billion.

The tax office said that it had recovered an amount of Rs31 million so far.

The default amount of the sales tax was also confirmed by the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals).

The action of freezing bank accounts of the gas utility was initiated by Enforcement Zone-II of the LTO Karachi under section 48 of the Sales Tax Act, 1990.

Read More

4 hours ago
Dogecoin to PKR: Today's Dogecoin Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Dogecoin to PKR - The exchange rate for the Dogecoin (DOGE )...
4 hours ago
Ogra continues inspection of petrol pumps in Karachi

KARACHI: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s enforcement team has inspected 150...
4 hours ago
Shiba Inu to PKR: Today's Shiba Inu Price in Pakistan on, 23rd February 2022

Shiba Inu to PKR - The exchange rate for the Shiba Inu...
4 hours ago
OMR to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 OMR to PKR was Rs458.00 and...
4 hours ago
AUD to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 AUD to PKR was Rs127.80 and...
4 hours ago
GBP to PKR and other currency rates in Pakistan on, 23rd Feb 2022

KARACHI: The buying rate of 1 GBP to PKR was Rs239.30 and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

7 mins ago
SBBHC, NADRA sign MoU to ensure applicants’ data verification

A memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between Shaheed Benazir Bhutto Housing...
Streaming platform
10 mins ago
Incredible responses: Streaming platform asked to summarize movie plots in five words

Desis are now amusing themselves with a creative game in which they...
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green
12 mins ago
Hania Aamir looks pretty in green

Hania Aamir is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born in...
Andrew McDonald
12 mins ago
Australia’s interim head coach Andrew McDonald ready for Pakistan tour

Andrew McDonald, Australia's interim head coach, is optimistic about his team's preparations...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600