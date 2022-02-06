Supersecure to provide security solutions to Falcon-i

KARACHI: Supersecure and Falcon-i have signed an agreement for SOC As-a-Service (SOC365®) to monitor, detect, report, and remediate the security issues at Falcon-i, a statement said.

The fully managed SOC365® solution by Supersecure, will help Falcon-i to not only comply with local and international compliance regulations, but will also harden their security posture against the ever changing cyber threat landscape, it added.

Falcon-i Pvt. Ltd. chief executive officer Saad Salman said, “After rigorous technical evaluations we have selected Supersecure as our MSSP and opted to use their SOC365® services for both security monitoring and regulatory compliance.”

“It is a highly effective solution and provides extremely valuable insight on the digital assets deployed by the company. The solution will highly facilitate Falcon-i to become one of the first companies within the tracking and

fleet management segment to be fully compliant to the regulations issued by PTA.”

“We are extremely happy with the advance on boarding and managed services provided by SuperSecure,” he added.

Supersecure chief executive officer Jamal Nasir commented at the occasion, “We are committed to deliver innovative next-generation IT security solutions and services that help our valued clients protect their network against the constantly evolving and sophisticated cyber threat landscape.”

“It is a great opportunity to deliver critical information security services to one of the fastest growing IT and tracking companies in Pakistan,” he added.

This agreement will allow Supersecure to implement its premium managed security services offering called SOC365®, a turnkey SOC along with the most advanced threat detection and response capabilities at Falcon-i Pvt Ltd., to make sure their business operations remain protected and continue to provide services to their customers without interruptions. The signing ceremony was attended by senior management from Falcon-i and Supersecure, where Supersecure was represented by their chairman, Shams ul Arfeen; chief executive officer, Jamal Nasir; business head, Sohail Hyder and sales vice president Hassan Jafri.

Falcon-i was represented by their chief executive officer, Saad Salman; chief operating officer, Ebrahim Tiwana; technology and innovation vice president, Ahmed Faraz; and country head for Sales Naveed Aijaz.

Supersecure, a Supernet group of companies, is one of the leading managed security service providers (MSSP) in Pakistan.

The offered services and solutions are based on the latest cybersecurity trends and technologies that cover complete visibility, protection, remediation and control over the security infrastructure.

Falcon-i is the leading and fastest growing fleet management, IOT and tracking company working on advanced fleet management solutions to help businesses improve their fleet efficiencies by folds.