Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:34 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT VS Alsvin DCT Lumiere

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:34 pm
Suzuki Swift GLX

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT VS Alsvin DCT Lumiere

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

The new Suzuki Swift has arrived, and we’re comparing the B-segment hatchback to its sedan competitors. After Swift vs. Yaris and Swift vs. City, we’re down to the final battle between Swift and Alsvin. We’re comparing top-tier variants of both vehicles to see which one is the better buy.

The Swift GLX CVT is on one side, and the Alsvin DCT Lumiere is on the other. Players, get ready! Let the fun begin!

Dimensions

Alsvin measures 173 inches in length, 68 inches in width, and 59 inches in height. Swift measures 151 inches in length, 68 inches in width, and 60 inches in height. The width and height of the two vehicles are the same. However, Alsvin, as a sedan, is 18 inches longer than Swift.

Engine & Transmission

Alsvin’s top-tier model has a larger engine than Swift’s. Alsvin Lumiere is powered by a 1496cc MPFI Euro-5 engine with 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque. The Swift DLX is powered by a 1197cc K-Series VVT engine that generates 81 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque.

Alsvin Lumiere has a 5-speed DCT transmission, whereas Swift has a CVT. Alsvin Lumiere outperforms Swift DLX in terms of power.

Exterior

The LED projection headlights on the Suzuki Swift GLX have automatic adjustment, whereas the halogen projection headlights on the Alsvin Lumiere have electronic adjustment. LED DRLs are integrated into the headlights of both vehicles. The Swift GLX has LED rear combination lamps and front halogen fog lamps. Alsvin Lumiere has LED rear combination lamps with integrated fog lights as well.

Both vehicles have side view mirrors that can be adjusted electrically. The difference is that in Swift GLX, these mirrors are electrically retractable, whereas in Alsvin Lumiere, they are non-retractable but heated. Swift GLX models have smart keyless entry, whereas Alsvin Lumiere models have traditional keyless entry.

The Swift has 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Alsvin Lumiere has 15-inch alloy wheels. The Swift GLX comes with a rear wiper. Alsvin Lumiere comes with a sunroof.

Interior

The Swift GLX has a push start button and a Multi-Information Display (MID), but the Alsvin Lumiere does not. Both cars’ power steering has tilt adjustment and media control buttons; the Swift’s steering also has telescopic adjustment. The seats in the Swift GLX are made of high-quality fabric, whereas the seats in the Alsvin Lumiere are made of faux leather. The driver’s seat in the Swift GLX is height adjustable, but not in the Alsvin Lumiere.

The Swift GLX has automatic air conditioning. The Alsvin Lumiere has a manual climate control system. Furthermore, the Swift GLX has a 9-inch Android infotainment screen, whereas the Alsvin Lumiere has a floating 7-inch Human Machine Interface (HMI).

Alsvin Lumiere has a better interior than Swift GLX.

Safety

Both vehicles have ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) (Emergency Braking Distribution). An immobiliser, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control are also common safety features.

With features like Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and six airbags, the Swift GLX is safer than the Alsvin Lumiere (two in Alsvin Lumiere). Swift does not have ISOFIX child seat anchors or a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Price

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT has a price tag of Rs. 2,899,000. Changan Alsvin Lumiere comes at a price of Rs. 2,939,000.

Alsvin Lumiere does cost a bit more than Swift GLS but is totally worth it. We’d go for Alsvin Lumiere. Which one’s your pick from Swift vs Alsvin?

Read More

12 hours ago
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

PARIS: The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but...
12 hours ago
Hot stocks

The Hub Power Company Limited’s (Hubco) profitability declined in the outgoing quarter,...
12 hours ago
Power portfolio

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and...
12 hours ago
Market guru

Weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) Bill is a positive sign for...
12 hours ago
Rupee may feel brunt of high international oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain under pressure against the dollar...
12 hours ago
Equity market likely to remain range-bound

KARACHI: The Pakistan equity market lost 3.7 per cent during the week...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

10 mins ago
Canterbury Archbishop says comes to Pakistan for promotion of interfaith, peace and love

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England...
TCL 30
11 mins ago
TCL 30 5G with Dimensity 700, 30 and 30+ with 50MP cameras are unveiled

TCL recently unveiled the 30, 30+, and 30 5G - three smartphones...
Mawra Hocane’s
13 mins ago
Mawra Hocane’s new bold photos set the internet on fire.

Mawra Hocane is a Pakistani actress and model. She was born on...
Pakistan-Australia
16 mins ago
Pakistan and Australia’s current standing on ICC Men’s Test Team Ranking

Pakistan and Australia will play their first Test series on Pakistani soil...
Adsence Ad 300X600