Suzuki Swift GLX CVT VS Alsvin DCT Lumiere

The new Suzuki Swift has arrived, and we’re comparing the B-segment hatchback to its sedan competitors. After Swift vs. Yaris and Swift vs. City, we’re down to the final battle between Swift and Alsvin. We’re comparing top-tier variants of both vehicles to see which one is the better buy.

The Swift GLX CVT is on one side, and the Alsvin DCT Lumiere is on the other. Players, get ready! Let the fun begin!

Dimensions

Alsvin measures 173 inches in length, 68 inches in width, and 59 inches in height. Swift measures 151 inches in length, 68 inches in width, and 60 inches in height. The width and height of the two vehicles are the same. However, Alsvin, as a sedan, is 18 inches longer than Swift.

Engine & Transmission

Alsvin’s top-tier model has a larger engine than Swift’s. Alsvin Lumiere is powered by a 1496cc MPFI Euro-5 engine with 105 horsepower and 145 Nm of torque. The Swift DLX is powered by a 1197cc K-Series VVT engine that generates 81 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque.

Alsvin Lumiere has a 5-speed DCT transmission, whereas Swift has a CVT. Alsvin Lumiere outperforms Swift DLX in terms of power.

Exterior

The LED projection headlights on the Suzuki Swift GLX have automatic adjustment, whereas the halogen projection headlights on the Alsvin Lumiere have electronic adjustment. LED DRLs are integrated into the headlights of both vehicles. The Swift GLX has LED rear combination lamps and front halogen fog lamps. Alsvin Lumiere has LED rear combination lamps with integrated fog lights as well.

Both vehicles have side view mirrors that can be adjusted electrically. The difference is that in Swift GLX, these mirrors are electrically retractable, whereas in Alsvin Lumiere, they are non-retractable but heated. Swift GLX models have smart keyless entry, whereas Alsvin Lumiere models have traditional keyless entry.

The Swift has 16-inch alloy wheels, while the Alsvin Lumiere has 15-inch alloy wheels. The Swift GLX comes with a rear wiper. Alsvin Lumiere comes with a sunroof.

Interior

The Swift GLX has a push start button and a Multi-Information Display (MID), but the Alsvin Lumiere does not. Both cars’ power steering has tilt adjustment and media control buttons; the Swift’s steering also has telescopic adjustment. The seats in the Swift GLX are made of high-quality fabric, whereas the seats in the Alsvin Lumiere are made of faux leather. The driver’s seat in the Swift GLX is height adjustable, but not in the Alsvin Lumiere.

The Swift GLX has automatic air conditioning. The Alsvin Lumiere has a manual climate control system. Furthermore, the Swift GLX has a 9-inch Android infotainment screen, whereas the Alsvin Lumiere has a floating 7-inch Human Machine Interface (HMI).

Alsvin Lumiere has a better interior than Swift GLX.

Safety

Both vehicles have ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) (Emergency Braking Distribution). An immobiliser, reverse camera, rear parking sensors, and cruise control are also common safety features.

With features like Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, and six airbags, the Swift GLX is safer than the Alsvin Lumiere (two in Alsvin Lumiere). Swift does not have ISOFIX child seat anchors or a Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS).

Price

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT has a price tag of Rs. 2,899,000. Changan Alsvin Lumiere comes at a price of Rs. 2,939,000.

Alsvin Lumiere does cost a bit more than Swift GLS but is totally worth it. We’d go for Alsvin Lumiere. Which one’s your pick from Swift vs Alsvin?