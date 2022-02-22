Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:56 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 09:56 pm
Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which is expected to be PKR 2700000. Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX’s new design provides it a sporty appearance. Pak Suzuki Motors has introduced the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX 2022 model in Pakistan. It is a subcompact vehicle. The most current facelift includes a redesigned bumper as well as a new set of funky headlights. The rear has also been modified to complete the car’s dynamic appearance. The Suzuki Swift comes in three variants: the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DX, the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX, and the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX automatic.

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022

Swift DLX Price PKR 2700000 estimated

People can look at the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 AND the Suzuki Swift New Model 2022 Price in Pakistan, while the prices of various versions are listed below the table. The Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX has a 1328cc engine. It runs on petrol and has an EFI with VVT fuel system. It has a great fuel economy of 14 km/l. The interior is outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as a 7-inch wide Touch Screen, A2DP Bluetooth, PIP (Picture-in-Picture), iPod Connectivity, and Radio (AM / FM) USB. It comes in six various colours: pearl red, graphite grey, solid white, silky silver, sand beige, and phoenix red.

Suzuki Swift Other Variants Prices:

Suzuki Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation PKR 1,972,000
Suzuki Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation PKR 2,148,000

Suzuki Swift Automatic 2022 Price in Pakistan:

Suzuki Swift

For the benefit of the general public, the Suzuki Swift Automatic 2022 price in Pakistan has been revealed, and you can view it here. Furthermore, as compared to other models, this vehicle is a little pricey. On the other hand, all of the car’s specifications and characteristics are mentioned below the table.

Suzuki Swift DLX Fuel Average:

Everyone searches for the Suzuki Swift DLX Fuel Average before purchasing this car because it is a highly matchable thing. So it gets 13 kilometres per litre of gasoline. So this is the best fuel average, and if we consider the fuel consumption for a long drive, this vehicle exceeds 15KM.

Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX Features

All the features of this car are displayed below.

Air Conditioner
CD Player
Defogger
Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid
Tachometer
Cup Holders
AM/FM Radio

This car comes with all of these features that are most demanded by customers these days.

Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX Specifications

Below we will discuss each and every kind of specification of this car so that car lovers can have all the required information from a single place.

Dimensions and Weights

Boot Space 212 L
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Kerb Weight 1050 KG
No of Doors 4 doors
Overall Height 1510 mm
Overall Length 3695 mm
Overall Width 1690 mm
Wheel Base 2390 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius 4.7 m
Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L
Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

Wheels and Tyres

Tyres 185/60/R15
Wheel Size 15 in
Wheel Type Alloy wheels

Transmission

Gearbox 5-speed
Transmission Type Manual

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In-Line
Displacement 1328 cc
Engine Power 92 hp @ 5800 RPM
Fuel System EFI with VVT
Fuel Type Petrol
No of Cylinders 4
Torque 116 Nm @ 4200 RPM
Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves VVT

Capacities

Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L
Seating Capacity 5 persons

Suspensions

Suspension Front: MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring, Rear: Torsion beam

Brakes

Brakes Front: Ventilated Discs, Rear: Drums

Performance

Top Speed 180 KM/H

This automobile has some fairly unique and great characteristics because it was built by Suzuki to provide their customers with an unlimited driving experience. People who are interested in purchasing this car will undoubtedly enjoy an amazing driving experience.

Read More

2 hours ago
Salena Gomez on her idea of Rare Beauty!

When you reminisce about Disney in the 90s you will forever think...
3 hours ago
SNGPL official assures Aptma of maximum gas supply on priority

LAHORE: Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Ltd (SNGPL) Managing Director Syed Ali Javaid...
3 hours ago
Pakistan stocks turn red over global economic uncertainties

KARACHI: The Pakistan bourse on Tuesday remained in red territory over foreign...
3 hours ago
Unisame urges for khashkhash, gurr exports policy formation

KARACHI: The Union of Small and Medium Enterprises (Unisame) has stressed for...
4 hours ago
SEZ Dhabjei being developed thru PPP at cost of Rs18bn, says Sindh CM Murad

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Sindh has said that the...
4 hours ago
Rupee depreciates on rising global oil prices

KARACHI: The rupee depreciated 48 paisas against the dollar on Tuesday as...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oppo A95
2 mins ago
Oppo a95 Price in Pakistan & Full Specs

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan is Rs....
'Saba Qamar is getting married,' reveals Anoushey Ashraf
9 mins ago
‘Saba Qamar is getting married,’ reveals Anoushey Ashraf

Vj and host Anoushey Ashraf, recently appeared on Tabish Hashmi's show, 'To...
13 mins ago
MQM-P will take out protest rally against surge in Karachi street crimes

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) has announced to take out a protest rally...
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures
17 mins ago
Photos: Ayeza Khan looks gorgeous in her recent pictures

Ayeza Khan is a talented, gorgeous, and accomplished Pakistani actress and model....
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600