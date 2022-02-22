Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 Specs and Features

People can now gather the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022, which is expected to be PKR 2700000. Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX’s new design provides it a sporty appearance. Pak Suzuki Motors has introduced the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX 2022 model in Pakistan. It is a subcompact vehicle. The most current facelift includes a redesigned bumper as well as a new set of funky headlights. The rear has also been modified to complete the car’s dynamic appearance. The Suzuki Swift comes in three variants: the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DX, the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX, and the Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX automatic.

Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022

Swift DLX Price PKR 2700000 estimated

People can look at the Suzuki Swift Price in Pakistan 2022 AND the Suzuki Swift New Model 2022 Price in Pakistan, while the prices of various versions are listed below the table. The Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX has a 1328cc engine. It runs on petrol and has an EFI with VVT fuel system. It has a great fuel economy of 14 km/l. The interior is outfitted with cutting-edge technology such as a 7-inch wide Touch Screen, A2DP Bluetooth, PIP (Picture-in-Picture), iPod Connectivity, and Radio (AM / FM) USB. It comes in six various colours: pearl red, graphite grey, solid white, silky silver, sand beige, and phoenix red.

Suzuki Swift Other Variants Prices:

Suzuki Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation PKR 1,972,000 Suzuki Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation PKR 2,148,000

Suzuki Swift Automatic 2022 Price in Pakistan:

For the benefit of the general public, the Suzuki Swift Automatic 2022 price in Pakistan has been revealed, and you can view it here. Furthermore, as compared to other models, this vehicle is a little pricey. On the other hand, all of the car’s specifications and characteristics are mentioned below the table.

Suzuki Swift DLX Fuel Average:

Everyone searches for the Suzuki Swift DLX Fuel Average before purchasing this car because it is a highly matchable thing. So it gets 13 kilometres per litre of gasoline. So this is the best fuel average, and if we consider the fuel consumption for a long drive, this vehicle exceeds 15KM.

Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX Features

All the features of this car are displayed below.

Air Conditioner CD Player Defogger Remote Boot/Fuel-Lid Tachometer Cup Holders AM/FM Radio

This car comes with all of these features that are most demanded by customers these days.

Suzuki Swift 1.3 DLX Specifications

Below we will discuss each and every kind of specification of this car so that car lovers can have all the required information from a single place.

Dimensions and Weights

Boot Space 212 L Ground Clearance 160 mm Kerb Weight 1050 KG No of Doors 4 doors Overall Height 1510 mm Overall Length 3695 mm Overall Width 1690 mm Wheel Base 2390 mm

Steering

Minimum Turning Radius 4.7 m Steering Type Rack & Pinion with Electronic Motor

Fuel Economy

Mileage City 10 KM/L Mileage Highway 14 KM/L

Wheels and Tyres

Tyres 185/60/R15 Wheel Size 15 in Wheel Type Alloy wheels

Transmission

Gearbox 5-speed Transmission Type Manual

Engine

Cylinder Configuration In-Line Displacement 1328 cc Engine Power 92 hp @ 5800 RPM Fuel System EFI with VVT Fuel Type Petrol No of Cylinders 4 Torque 116 Nm @ 4200 RPM Valve Mechanism DOHC 16 Valves VVT

Capacities

Fuel Tank Capacity 42 L Seating Capacity 5 persons

Suspensions

Suspension Front: MacPherson Strut & Coil Spring, Rear: Torsion beam

Brakes

Brakes Front: Ventilated Discs, Rear: Drums

Performance

Top Speed 180 KM/H

This automobile has some fairly unique and great characteristics because it was built by Suzuki to provide their customers with an unlimited driving experience. People who are interested in purchasing this car will undoubtedly enjoy an amazing driving experience.