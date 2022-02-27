Swift GLX CVT Vs City 1.2L CVT

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons to its competitors. So, in this article, we’ll compare the Suzuki Swift GLX to the Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3L. Despite the fact that one is a hatchback and the other is a sedan, they are both in the same price range.

Swift is Pakistan’s only locally assembled B-segment hatchback. The car’s main rivals are the B-segment sedans Yaris, City, and Alsvin. Following the Swift vs. Yaris showdown, let’s pit the top-of-the-line 1.2L CVT Swift against the 1.2L CVT City to see which is the better option.

Dimensions

The Honda City is a sedan, whereas the Honda Swift is a hatchback. The City is longer than the Swift due to the trunk; otherwise, the two vehicles are the same width and height.

The dimensions of City are 175 inches long, 67 inches wide, and 59 inches tall. Swift measures 151 inches in length, 68 inches in width, and 60 inches in height.

Engine & Transmission

The top-of-the-line GLX Swift model is powered by a 1197cc K-Series VVT engine that generates 81 horsepower and 113 Nm of torque. The 1199cc SOHC i-VTEC engine in the 1.2L CVT City produces 88 horsepower and 110 Nm of torque. Both vehicles have CVT transmissions (Continuously Variable Transmission). The Swift GLX has a Sports Mode, but the City does not.

City’s engine outperforms Swift’s by a hair.

Exterior

The automatic LED projection headlights on the Suzuki Swift GLX are replaced by dual-barrel halogen headlights on the City 1.2L CVT. LED DRLs are integrated into the headlights of both vehicles. The Swift GLX has LED rear combination lamps as well as halogen fog lights. The rear lamps on the City 1.2L CVT are halogen, and there are no fog lights. However, halogen fog lamps can be purchased for an additional thousand rupees.

Both vehicles have side view mirrors that can be adjusted electrically. The Swift GLX’s mirrors, on the other hand, are retractable. Both vehicles have smart keyless entry, but the City also has a keyless trunk opener.

The Swift has 16-inch alloy wheels, while the City has 15-inch steel wheels. The Swift GLX has a rear wiper, but the City does not.

Swift GLX is a more attractive vehicle with more features than City.

Interior

Swift GLX can be started with a push-button inside the cabin, but City cannot. Both vehicles have high-quality fabric seats, as well as a height-adjustable driver’s seat. Tilt and telescopic adjustment, as well as media control buttons, are available on the power steering in both vehicles.

Both vehicles have Multi-Information Displays (MIDs) (MIDs). The Swift GLX’s single-zone air conditioning system is automatic, while the City’s is manual. Furthermore, the Swift GLX has a 9-inch infotainment touchscreen, whereas the City has a 7-inch screen.

Swift GLX offers more features than City.

Safety

Both vehicles have front disc and rear drum brakes with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Distribution) (Emergency Braking Distribution). An immobiliser and a reverse camera are two other common safety features.

The Swift GLX has more safety features than its City counterpart, including cruise control, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Start Assist, rear parking sensors, and six airbags (two in City). The only safety feature shared by the City 1.2L CVT and the Swift is ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Price

Suzuki Swift GLX CVT has a price tag of Rs. 2,899,000. Honda City 1.2L CVT comes at a price of Rs. 2,949,000.

And that brings us to our final verdict that the top-of-the-line Swift variant has more value for lower money. Which one do you think wins the Swift vs City face-off?