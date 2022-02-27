Swift GLX CVT VS Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons to its competitors. So, in this article, we’ll compare the Suzuki Swift GLX to the Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3L. Despite the fact that one is a hatchback and the other is a sedan, they are both in the same price range.

Dimensions

The new Swift measures 151 inches long, 68 inches wide, and 60 inches tall, while the Yaris measures 174 inches long, 68 inches wide, and 58 inches tall. Not surprisingly, the Yaris, being a sedan, is larger in every way than the Swift.

Engine

The new hatchback’s engine is a 1.2L K-Series VVT with 81hp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Yaris has a 2NR FE 1.3L engine that produces 98hp and 123Nm of torque. When it comes to transmissions, the Swift has a CVT while the Yaris has a 7-Speed Automatic CVTi.

Exterior

Swift’s headlamps are Auto LED Projectors, whereas Toyota’s sedan has 4-Beam Halogens. On the other hand, Suzuki’s vehicle has 16-inch Alloy Wheels, whereas the Yaris has 15-inch Alloy Wheels. Furthermore, the Swift has LED DRLs integrated into the headlights, whereas the Yaris does not. Both cars’ fog lamps are simple bulbs.

Interior

Swift has Tilt & Telescopic Steering, while Yaris has Electric Power Assisted Steering, and both have Steering Controls. The seats in both vehicles are made of fabric. Suzuki’s hatchback has a 9-inch Infotainment System, which the Yaris does not have. In addition, MID is standard on the Swift, but not on Toyota’s sedan.

Both cars have Power Windows and Auto AC, but the Swift has Auto Start, which the competitor does not have. In comparison to the CD/DVD player in the Yaris, Pak Suzuki provides a simple Audio System in its vehicle.

Finally, the Yaris comes with Child Lock, which the Swift does not have.

Safety and Comfort

In terms of airbags, the Swift has a clear advantage, with 6 versus 2 in the Yaris. Vehicle Stability Control, ABS + EBD, an immobiliser, and Hill Start Assist are standard safety features in both vehicles. Swift also includes Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, and a Reverse Camera. As a result, Swift has an advantage over its competitor in this critical segment.

Price

Pak Suzuki has launched Swift GLX with a price tag of Rs. 2,899,000, while current price of Yairs CVT 1.3L is Rs. 2,919,000. It means Yaris is Rs. 20,000 expensive.