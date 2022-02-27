Adsence Ads 300X250
Adsense Ads 900×250

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:44 pm
Adsence Ad 160X600

Swift GLX CVT VS Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT

Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 09:44 pm
Swift GLX

Swift GLX CVT VS Yaris 1.3L ATIV CVT

Adsense Ads 300 x 100
Adsence Ads 300X250

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons to its competitors. So, in this article, we’ll compare the Suzuki Swift GLX to the Toyota Yaris ATIV CVT 1.3L. Despite the fact that one is a hatchback and the other is a sedan, they are both in the same price range.

Dimensions 

The new Swift measures 151 inches long, 68 inches wide, and 60 inches tall, while the Yaris measures 174 inches long, 68 inches wide, and 58 inches tall. Not surprisingly, the Yaris, being a sedan, is larger in every way than the Swift.

Engine

The new hatchback’s engine is a 1.2L K-Series VVT with 81hp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Yaris has a 2NR FE 1.3L engine that produces 98hp and 123Nm of torque. When it comes to transmissions, the Swift has a CVT while the Yaris has a 7-Speed Automatic CVTi.

Engine

The new hatchback is powered by a 1.2L K-Series VVT engine with 81hp and 113Nm of torque. Meanwhile, the Yaris is powered by a 2NR FE 1.3L engine that produces 98hp and 123Nm of torque. When it comes to transmissions, the Swift has CVT while the Yaris has 7-Speed Automatic CVTi.

Exterior

Swift’s headlamps are Auto LED Projectors, whereas Toyota’s sedan has 4-Beam Halogens. On the other hand, Suzuki’s vehicle has 16-inch Alloy Wheels, whereas the Yaris has 15-inch Alloy Wheels. Furthermore, the Swift has LED DRLs integrated into the headlights, whereas the Yaris does not. Both cars’ fog lamps are simple bulbs.

Interior

Swift has Tilt & Telescopic Steering, while Yaris has Electric Power Assisted Steering, and both have Steering Controls. The seats in both vehicles are made of fabric. Suzuki’s hatchback has a 9-inch Infotainment System, which the Yaris does not have. In addition, MID is standard on the Swift, but not on Toyota’s sedan.

Both cars have Power Windows and Auto AC, but the Swift has Auto Start, which the competitor does not have. In comparison to the CD/DVD player in the Yaris, Pak Suzuki provides a simple Audio System in its vehicle.

Finally, the Yaris comes with Child Lock, which the Swift does not have.

Safety and Comfort 

In terms of airbags, the Swift has a clear advantage, with 6 versus 2 in the Yaris. Vehicle Stability Control, ABS + EBD, an immobiliser, and Hill Start Assist are standard safety features in both vehicles. Swift also includes Traction Control, Rear Parking Sensors, and a Reverse Camera. As a result, Swift has an advantage over its competitor in this critical segment.

Price

 Pak Suzuki has launched Swift GLX with a price tag of Rs. 2,899,000, while current price of Yairs CVT 1.3L is Rs. 2,919,000. It means Yaris is Rs. 20,000 expensive. 

Read More

12 hours ago
SECMC cuts power generation expansion plans by half

THAR: Pakistan has witnessed a mushroom growth of electricity generating facilities in...
12 hours ago
Women take the wheels

THAR: Pooja operates a 20,000 gallons/day water filtration and reverse-osmosis (RO) plant...
12 hours ago
Why crypto creators want to stay anonymous

PARIS: The two lifelong friends from Florida never sought the limelight, but...
12 hours ago
Hot stocks

The Hub Power Company Limited’s (Hubco) profitability declined in the outgoing quarter,...
12 hours ago
Power portfolio

Shabbir Tiles and Ceramics Limited is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and...
12 hours ago
Market guru

Weighted average cost of gas (WACOG) Bill is a positive sign for...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence Ads 300X250

Recent News

Swift GLX CVT Vs City 1.2L CVT
5 mins ago
Swift GLX CVT Vs City 1.2L CVT

Following the launch of the Suzuki Swift yesterday, we are bringing comparisons...
Pak vs Aus
7 mins ago
Pak vs Aus: Hasan Ali, Faheem Ashraf ruled out of first Test

Pak vs Aus: Pakistan were dealt a major blow on Sunday when...
Suzuki Swift GLX
10 mins ago
Suzuki Swift GLX CVT VS Alsvin DCT Lumiere

The new Suzuki Swift has arrived, and we're comparing the B-segment hatchback...
20 mins ago
Canterbury Archbishop says comes to Pakistan for promotion of interfaith, peace and love

At the invitation of Bishop of Raiwind Azad Marshall, Archbishop Canterbury England...
Adsence Ad 300X600