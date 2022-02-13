Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

AFP News Agency

13th Feb, 2022. 09:26 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

Swiss call for ‘calm and creativity’ to fix EU ties

AFP News Agency

13th Feb, 2022. 09:26 am
swiss

GENEVA: Swiss President Ignazio Cassis called for “calm and creativity” to fix Switzerland’s thorny relations with the European Union.

Ties between Brussels and Bern have been strained since non-EU member Switzerland suddenly decided in May 2021 to end years of discussion towards a broad cooperation agreement with the bloc.

Cassis said that in sorting out Bern’s future relationship with Brussels, Switzerland must get away from “purely technical and institutional questions” and instead focus on matters of content.

“It is only when we have enriched the content, when politics and society recognise the material gains that Switzerland can expect, that an institutional rapprochement will be accepted,” he told the SonntagsZeitung newspaper.

The situation needs “a little calm and creativity”, he added.

Landlocked Switzerland is surrounded by the EU, which is its main economic partner.

The years of talks on a framework agreement hit an impasse after the EU refused to budge on Swiss demands to exclude key issues relating to state aid, wage protections and freedom of movement.

EU-Swiss ties are currently governed by a patchwork of agreements, and for more than a decade discussions were ongoing towards an overarching accord that would have harmonised the legal framework governing the relationship.

The agreement would also have established a dispute settlement mechanism.

Looking beyond single market

But Switzerland is reluctant to meet EU demands for budget contributions and alignment on European rules as the price to keep free access to the vast EU market.

Cassis said Switzerland should not simply be looking at the EU’s internal market but also cooperation in fields such as health, research and culture.

He said the Swiss government was setting out the framework for a possible package of agreements with Brussels, or at least an agenda for talks.

Cassis said both sides had an interest in regularising their relations. Switzerland is the EU’s fourth-largest trading partner and 1.4 million EU citizens live in the country of 8.6 million people.

“Unstable relations are not a long-term solution, neither for us nor for the EU,” said Cassis.

Cassis said Switzerland should gravitate closer to Brussels for geopolitical reasons, in a tripolar world of the United States, Russia with China, and the EU as the third power.

“The pressure on Switzerland to maintain closer ties with Europe will increase. Because the EU is closest to us economically, ideologically and socially,” he said.

However, Cassis said that Bern should stand up to pressure from Brussels for a closer political relationship.

“We cannot simply abandon our principles, take wage protection and immigration lightly and thus jeopardise social peace,” he said.

Read More

1 hour ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
1 hour ago
Power portfolio

Atlas Battery Limited was incorporated as a public limited company on October...
1 hour ago
Pakistan’s economy again at crossroads

KARACHI: Pakistan’s economy is again at crossroads mainly due to its inconsistent...
1 hour ago
Global oil prices to set rupee trend

KARACHI: The movement of international oil prices will decide the fate of...
1 hour ago
PSX likely to remain upbeat next week

KARACHI: The benchmark KSE-100 Index increased 0.37 per cent during the week...
1 hour ago
Right on track

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan’s much-anticipated visit to Beijing has not only...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

industrial zones
55 mins ago
Karachi’s crime-ridden, neglected industrial zones

KARACHI: Azan Naveed Ahmed, a mechanical engineer, had a very good job...
oil
57 mins ago
Oil on the boil

KARACHI: Rising geopolitical tension, fears of supply disruption and a surge in...
bitcoin
59 mins ago
US couple behind record bitcoin haul

WASHINGTON: She’s accused of laundering billions of dollars in stolen bitcoin with...
hot stocks
1 hour ago
Hot stocks

Amreli Steels expects 10% growth in FY22 The management of Amreli Steels...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600