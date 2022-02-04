Systems Limited invests Rs150 million in Jomo Technologies

KARACHI: Systems Limited has agreed to make a strategic investment of Rs150 million in Jomo Technologies (Private) Limited, a progressive e-Commerce company, selling global and local fashion/sportswear brands through its platform.

“This investment is aimed at enhancing our presence in the digital retail landscape of Pakistan and the region. It will also provide us with the access to new markets, products and services, potential synergies in technologies and access to digital mapping of the retail universe,” the company noted in a bourse filing.

The investment will be structured through the Systems Ventures (Private) Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary. Founded in 2020, Jomo is an innovative and pioneering player in the digital retail landscape and has grown at a remarkable rate since entering the e-Commerce market, largely credited to its disruptive strategy by being the only company to provide “try before you buy” and I00 per cent free delivery within Pakistan.

Jomo’s global expansion mission is rooted in true Pakistani ethos and with a purpose-driven values system aiming at resonating and establishing its footprint with the shoppers in Pakistan and around the globe.

The Systems Ventures (Private) Limited, as well as the board of directors of the company foresee this investment as an opportunity to become part of an exciting revolution hitting the digital supply chain of the retail market place in Pakistan.

“We believe that this acquisition will open broader avenues and create greater benefit from the revolution taking place in the retail universe of the country and the potential it offers,” the company noted.