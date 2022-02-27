Adsence Ads 300X250
27th Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
TDAP to organise ‘Pakistan Engineering and Health Show 2022’

27th Feb, 2022. 09:40 am
LAHORE: The Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) will organise the first ‘Pakistan Engineering and Healthcare Show 2022’ to be held at Expo Centre in Lahore from February 25 to 27, a statement said.

Delegates from 46 countries of Africa and Central Asian Republics (CARs) will participate in the exhibition, in which 21 product categories from national engineering and health sectors will be showcased, it added.

Adviser for Commerce, Textile, Industry, Production and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood while speaking at the soft launching ceremony of the show, said: “TDAP is striving towards developing the non-traditional sectors of Pakistan in order to make them the engines of export growth.”

“The engineering sector is one such emerging sector, which will allow Pakistan to ascend the value chain for its exports,” he added.

“The purpose of this event is to link the existing exporters and enterprises with the foreign businesses and buyers and to strategise our entry into these untapped and potential markets so that they may align their production in accordance with the world demand.”

“This event will also provide an opportunity to our Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to showcase their products to international buyers and explore opportunities for investments, joint ventures, brand franchising and promote the softer image of Pakistan,” Dawood said.

The purpose of the exhibition is to connect Pakistan’s existing exports, starting from CARs and Africa, to 83 per cent of the world demand for engineering products.

The exhibition will provide an opportunity for local SMEs to showcase their products in these selected markets including Africa that is untapped and having tremendous potential.

Similarly, CARs importing engineering products worth $57 billion will be a tremendous opportunity for investment, joint ventures and brand franchising.

The sectors that will be exhibiting products include healthcare, agricultural machinery, safety equipment, surgical instruments, sports goods, musical instruments, auto-parts, gems and jewelry, cosmetics, furniture, rubber and its allied products, packaging, plastic and its implements.

The exhibited products will also include stationery, paperboard, electrical machinery, cookware, marble, minerals, steel and iron, construction material, cutlery, mobile devices, handicrafts, pharmaceutical, and chemicals.

The TDAP is the premier government organisation on trade facilitation and promotion and mandated to have a widespread approach on the development of trade and businesses and flourish export culture in the country.

TDAP has explored innovative ways for facilitating Pakistani entrepreneurs and business sectors to explore new horizons of international export markets and strengthen their linkages globally.

