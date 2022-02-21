The price of the MG HS has increased by Rs. 23 lacs?

In an amazing development, the price of the MG HS Exclusive has been increased by Rs. 23 lacs, which is unquestionably HUGE. The social media notice, according to our sources, is genuine.

New Price of MG HS Exclusive

According to an announcement, due to the increase in customs and taxes in the Federal Budget 2022, MG HS Exclusive Trophy Grade costs are estimated to be around Rs. 8.9 million (89 lacs) excluding freight. “We are requesting your permission to proceed with your order at the new projected price,” the firm stated. It went on to say that the company will confirm delivery of the CBU unit after full payment was received.

Alternate Offers

In an alternative offer, MG Pakistan stated that it is happy to convert customers’ bookings to MG ZS at a price of Rs. 4,448,000. “We will deliver ZS within a week after receiving payment for the difference,” the notification stated.

Furthermore, the organisation asked that consumers contact its office in order to receive a refund if they did not wish to proceed with the order.

“We do sorry for the inconvenience caused by the price rise following the mini-budget,” it stated.

MG HS Essence (Locally Assembled)

At the end of the notification, MG Pakistan informed its clients that they will be given priority when bookings for the MG HS Essence opened. It is worth noting that Essence is the brand name of a locally produced MG HS. According to MG Pakistan, there is no difference between the car’s CBU and locally built models.

MG Pakistan Stance

MG Pakistan has presented its stance in detail. As per the company, it has to increase the officials as Regulatory Duty (RD), and Federal Excise Duty (FED) has been increased on CBU units.

Furthermore, the officials said that we have offered multiple options to our buyers of MG HS, which are:

Taking consent from the consumers whether they want to buy it or not, and after their consent, MG will import the vehicle.

If buyers don’t want to buy HS now, they can go for MG ZS and buy it after paying the differential. “We don’t want to strip the consumers from MG experience,” the officials said.

The consumers can opt for refund and get their payment back under terms and conditions of the Partial Booking Order (PBO) form.

And the final one is to wait for the locally assembled unit of MG HS. “We will give priority to these customers,” the officials said.

We admit that deliver the cars late, but every car company in Pakistan and abroad faced this supply chain crisis.

Plant is Almost Ready

The most important piece of information we received from MG officials was that the MG Pakistan factory is nearly complete. “We are on the verge of launching the facility,” the official said, adding that MG’s plant will be the best in Pakistan in some elements of automobile assembly.