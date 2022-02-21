Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:47 am
The Suzuki Swift's Official Launch Date Has Been Announced

Web Desk BOL News

22nd Feb, 2022. 01:47 am
Suzuki Swift

The Suzuki Swift’s Official Launch Date Has Been Announced

After a decade of selling the same old model, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) is finally prepared to launch the new Swift in Pakistan. According to reliable sources, the vehicle would be unveiled on February 24, 2021, in Lahore.

The new Swift is one of the most anticipated new arrivals, and it is expected to be an instant success in Pakistan. It is a subcompact hatchback that will compete with automobiles such as the Proton Saga, Honda City, Changan Alsvin, and others.

The official information on trim levels, specifications, and pricing will be released during the debut. However, it is expected that the Swift will be priced between Rs. 2.6 million and Rs. 3 million when it is released in Pakistan.

Although the Swift is a popular vehicle, at the aforementioned price, it will encounter stiff competition in Pakistan.

The local version will be powered by a naturally aspirated 1.2-liter four-cylinder petrol engine producing 90 horsepower (hp) and 120 Newton-meters (Nm) of torque and mated to either a 5-speed manual, CVT automatic, or a 5-speed AGS transmission.

Two airbags, parking sensors, a smart infotainment unit, cruise control, child-seat anchors, climate control, a TFT screen in the gauge cluster, Anti-Lock Braking System, and other standard features are expected in the new model.

