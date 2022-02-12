Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Today Gold Rate in Qatar on, 12th February 2022

Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 06:30 am
Gold Rate in QATAR (QAR) Today

QAR: The price of gold rate in Qatar Stands at  Qatari riyal QAR 2,469.03 per tola on Friday, February 12, 2022.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme is stable to QAR 211.68 from the previous day’s QAR 211.68.

Similarly, the rate of 22 karat gold has no changed to QAR 194.04 from the previous day’s QAR 194.04.

Today Gold Rate in Qatar

Gold Unit Qatari riyal
0.00%
Gram 24K
211.68
Yesterday: 211.68
Gram 22K
194.04
Yesterday: 194.04
Gram 21K
185.22
Yesterday: 185.22
Gram 18K
158.76
Yesterday: 158.76
Ounce
6,584.09
Yesterday: 6,584.05
Tola
2,469.03
Yesterday: 2,469.02

