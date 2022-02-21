Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

21st Feb, 2022. 05:16 am
Today Gold Rate in UAE on, 21 February 2022

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

UAE Gold: Today Gold Rate in UAE updated on, (21, Feb 2022) today 24 Carat is AED 229.75. while 22k Carat gold price is AED 215.75.

The rate of 24 karat/gramme increases to AED 230.00 from previous day’s AED 229.75.

The gold rate (22 karat/gramme) Appreciated to AED 216.00 from previous day’s AED 215.75.

Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai)

Check the list of Gold Rates in UAE (Uae Dirham) – (Updated 21, Feb. 2022). These rates are given in 1 tola, 1 gram, and 10 grams formats in aed U.A.E Dirham currency.

Date Ounce 24 Carat 22 Carat 21 Carat 18 Carat
February 21 6,973.00 230.00 216.00 206.25 176.75

Today Gold Rate in UAE (Dubai) – You can access the authentic gold prices in UAE today per tola that can be beneficial for you.

19 hours ago
Tax return a double-edged sword

KARACHI: A recent incident of an old pensioner’s maltreatment by the tax...
19 hours ago
Sam Bankman-Fried heads crypto exchange worth billions

PARIS: Sam Bankman-Fried donned a suit and tie this week, abandoning his...
19 hours ago
Hot stocks

Bank Alfalah to expand earnings Bank Alfalah Limited’s balance-sheet is geared up...
19 hours ago
NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies Limited is in the business of development and sale of...
19 hours ago
SPV, Greentree buy TRG shares worth $34m

Clearing the rumours, TRG Pakistan (TRG) operations remain robust and will continue...
19 hours ago
Uncertainty in global oil market may keep rupee unstable

KARACHI: The rupee is expected to remain unstable next week, owing to...

Dollar Value Falls Below Rs155 In Inter Bank Market
1 hour ago
USD TO PKR: Latest Dollar rate in Pakistan on, 21 Feb 2022

Karachi: The Interbank US dollar (USD) against Pakistani rupee (PKR) Closing exchange rate...
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan
1 hour ago
Gold Rate in Pakistan on, 21 February 2022

KARACHI: The gold rates in Pakistan today in the local market on (Feb 21,...
Key dates in the Canada protests against Covid restrictions
4 hours ago
Key dates in the Canada protests against Covid restrictions

OTTAWA, Feb 20, 2022 (AFP) - With a massive police operation reclaiming the...
Police reclaim Canada capital after trucker siege ends
4 hours ago
Police reclaim Canada capital after trucker siege ends

OTTAWA, Feb 20, 2022 (AFP) - The last big rigs were towed Sunday...
